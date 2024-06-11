iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Plans Dividend of $0.49

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.491 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EMXC stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $57.21. 1,558,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,515. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $47.76 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.92.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.