iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Gap Down to $40.92

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.92, but opened at $39.36. iShares MSCI France ETF shares last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 51,066 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $612.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 18,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 552.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 126,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

