iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.80 (NASDAQ:SDG)

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.8017 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.32. 5,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,596. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.01. The firm has a market cap of $282.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95.
iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.