iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.80 (NASDAQ:SDG)

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.8017 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.32. 5,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,596. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.01. The firm has a market cap of $282.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

