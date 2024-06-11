iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Declares Dividend of $0.77 (NASDAQ:QAT)

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.7702 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QAT traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.39. 6,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,055. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.48.

About iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

