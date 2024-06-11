iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Gap Down to $33.13

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.13, but opened at $31.96. iShares MSCI Spain ETF shares last traded at $31.84, with a volume of 29,724 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWP. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,083,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,903,000 after purchasing an additional 965,450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,158,000.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

