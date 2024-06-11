iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1078 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

PABU traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $58.47. 402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,017. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average is $54.67. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11.

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

