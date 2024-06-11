iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Announces $0.35 Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3455 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
IJT stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.21. 108,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,499. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $132.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.99.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
