iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Shares Down 0.9%

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $114.61 and last traded at $115.11. Approximately 24,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 95,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.16.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average is $110.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Get iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 0.33% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.