J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Cut to $135.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SJM. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.71.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SJM opened at $113.58 on Friday. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $154.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.