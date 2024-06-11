Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,036 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTT. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,512,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,254,000 after buying an additional 623,183 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 273,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 201,753 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,874,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1,044.8% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 197,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 180,299 shares during the period. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,578,000.

NYSE:BTT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 34,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

