Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 119 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Candelo Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $3,108,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.6 %

PWR stock traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $270.01. 245,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,502. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

