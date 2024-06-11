Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,627 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF makes up about 0.9% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBJP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 446.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

BBJP stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.98. 688,496 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.21.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.