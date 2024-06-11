Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,423 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.87. 1,354,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,442,435. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $99.35 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.74. The firm has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.35.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

