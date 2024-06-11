Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after buying an additional 277,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,720,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after purchasing an additional 889,607 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.97.

Adobe Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $457.35. 1,205,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $204.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $475.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

