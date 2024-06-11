James R. Wilkins III Buys 3,478 Shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Stock

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director James R. Wilkins III acquired 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $53,839.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,527.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FXNC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.44. 6,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.51. First National Co. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. First National had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First National Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First National stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. First National comprises approximately 1.8% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.24% of First National worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

