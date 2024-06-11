Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.47

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$3.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Company Profile

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds net smelter royalties from various properties located in Ontario and Quebec, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Direct Business Services Ltd.

