Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $34.96. 1,305,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,838,453. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,357 shares of company stock worth $816,148. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

