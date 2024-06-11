Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.66 and last traded at $19.77. 1,143,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,583,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

