Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KNX. Stephens cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE KNX opened at $49.68 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,086,000 after buying an additional 3,767,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,296 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,193 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4,385.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 382,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.