L1 Capital International Pty Ltd Invests $10.29 Million in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

L1 Capital International Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,290,000. HCA Healthcare comprises about 5.4% of L1 Capital International Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HCA stock traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $336.67. 362,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,295. The company has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.91. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $342.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

