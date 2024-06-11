L1 Capital International Pty Ltd Invests $5.81 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

L1 Capital International Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,000. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 3.0% of L1 Capital International Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 48,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,576,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.4 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.43. The stock had a trading volume of 810,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.74 and a 200 day moving average of $130.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.