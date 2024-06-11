L1 Capital International Pty Ltd Takes $16.16 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

L1 Capital International Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,161,000. Booking accounts for approximately 8.5% of L1 Capital International Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 53.2% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Booking by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BKNG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,788.35. The company had a trading volume of 65,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,540. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,579.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,646.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,554.26. The stock has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,351 shares of company stock worth $18,440,475. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

