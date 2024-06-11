LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) is Redwood Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,033,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,757 shares during the period. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 21.54% of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF worth $23,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DYLD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 851,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 168,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DYLD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $22.49. 3,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,021. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $22.88.

The LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (DYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of diversified, global fixed income securities that seeks to capture higher yields through a proprietary risk-reward scheme. DYLD was launched on Jun 28, 2021 and is managed by LeaderShares.

