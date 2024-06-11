Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 173.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,565,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,422,000 after buying an additional 448,094 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 8,540,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,275,000 after buying an additional 1,272,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,646,000 after buying an additional 3,425,167 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,671,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,131,000 after buying an additional 546,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,226,000 after buying an additional 421,925 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN remained flat at $21.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 873,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,452,381. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

