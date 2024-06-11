Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,234 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 2.1% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Alta Park Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 628,961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,725,000 after purchasing an additional 256,819 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 123,747 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,918 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $6,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,984 shares of company stock valued at $40,279,537 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $68.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,282,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,870,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a PE ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

