Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 774.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,426 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,492 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $494.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,433. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

