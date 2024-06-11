Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,431 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.9% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 51,624 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,499 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $80.13. 3,348,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,239,222. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

