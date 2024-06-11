Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Sells 132 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $150,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 25.2% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $12,819,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.6 %

ABBV stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.76. 1,331,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,488,681. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.10 and a 200-day moving average of $165.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

