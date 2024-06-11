Left Brain Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,050 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,723 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $149,425,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 501,385 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,068,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3,396.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,711,000 after acquiring an additional 255,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,649,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,035. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $192.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.96.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.68.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

