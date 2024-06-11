Lennar’s (LEN) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their underperform rating on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $144.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $155.42 on Friday. Lennar has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $172.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.39 and its 200 day moving average is $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

