Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.24

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 312179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LI. Barclays cut their price target on Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 510.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 63,917 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter worth $2,003,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 53,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

