Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 29.7% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $39.96 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,251,575 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,235,699.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00407571 USD and is down -16.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $40.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.