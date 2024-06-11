Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Shares Down 4.9%

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 647,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,510,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

LAAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $628.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

