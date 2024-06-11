Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Shares Down 1.8%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 6,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 40,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile and Argentina. The company also explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 111,978 hectares in Chile and 20,800 hectares in Argentina; and owns 5 properties totaling 21,329 hectares in Chile.

