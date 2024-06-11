LM Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 154,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIGZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. 520,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,681. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0889 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 241,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $1,896,166.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,124,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,819,764.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 819,847 shares of company stock valued at $6,539,117.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

