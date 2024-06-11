LM Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 87,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO remained flat at $21.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 499,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,344. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0658 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

