LM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,266 iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KM Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 90,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.78. 163,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,494. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.33.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

