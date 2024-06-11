LM Advisors LLC Invests $548,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,910,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,178. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

