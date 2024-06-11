LM Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,595 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.04.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,761,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,178. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.09. The company has a market capitalization of $190.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $230.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

