LM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of LM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.35. 3,016,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,633. The firm has a market cap of $396.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $264.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

