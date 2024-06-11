LM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,400,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.1% of LM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $493.64. 4,021,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,184,231. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $476.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.31. The company has a market cap of $447.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $493.66.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

