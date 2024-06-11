Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Shares Purchased by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the quarter. Avenir Corp owned approximately 0.65% of Luna Innovations worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Luna Innovations by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 155,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Luna Innovations Price Performance

NASDAQ:LUNA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,677. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $126.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.