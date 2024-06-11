Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Raised to “Buy” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

LYFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lyft from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upgraded Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.04.

Shares of LYFT opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 2.09. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,237 over the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,899,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $636,603,000 after buying an additional 782,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,846,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $113,126,000 after acquiring an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 21.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 778,563 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,630,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,420,000 after purchasing an additional 141,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

