Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) versus Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Head to Head Analysis

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Crescent Point Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crescent Point Energy pays out -424.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Magnolia Oil & Gas has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Crescent Point Energy has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Crescent Point Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

94.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Magnolia Oil & Gas and Crescent Point Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 1 4 4 0 2.33 Crescent Point Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $28.13, suggesting a potential upside of 13.87%. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus price target of $13.81, suggesting a potential upside of 60.80%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Crescent Point Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.23 billion 4.08 $388.30 million $2.01 12.29 Crescent Point Energy $2.59 billion 2.05 $422.48 million ($0.08) -107.36

Crescent Point Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Crescent Point Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnolia Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Crescent Point Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 30.46% 20.41% 14.07% Crescent Point Energy -1.95% 12.92% 7.13%

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota. Crescent Point Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.