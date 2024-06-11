Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $19.46

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.46, but opened at $18.85. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 8,553,774 shares traded.

MARA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 6.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 5.46.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 7.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

