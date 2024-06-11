Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 336,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 261.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 204,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 50,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.37. 5,185,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,033,451. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

