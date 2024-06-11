McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in McKesson by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after buying an additional 294,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,140,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,595,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,656,000 after buying an additional 50,265 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,134,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,030,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,699,113. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $591.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.09. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $389.48 and a twelve month high of $592.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

