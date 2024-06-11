McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $584.41 and last traded at $588.83. Approximately 81,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 707,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $591.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $546.84 and its 200 day moving average is $512.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,699,113 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

