Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.11 and last traded at $82.24. 870,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,251,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Medtronic Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 100.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $775,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,800 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 112.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,394 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,160,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

