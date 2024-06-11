MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Raised by Alta Park Capital LP

Alta Park Capital LP raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for about 5.6% of Alta Park Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Alta Park Capital LP owned about 0.07% of MercadoLibre worth $54,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI stock traded down $21.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,580.26. The stock had a trading volume of 58,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,393. The stock has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,575.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,606.76. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.